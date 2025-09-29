Trailer released for ‘gripping’ new Harlan Coben thriller filmed in Morecambe, Liverpool and Manchester

Prime Video has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated new thriller series, Harlan Coben’s Lazarus.

The limited series is produced by Manchester-based Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Final Twist Productions.

The new thriller is described as a “gripping series that captures your attention instantly”, and features huge names such as Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy, with filming taking place around the North West.

Sam Claflin who serves as executive producer, has been cast as Laz, a well-respected forensic psychologist who has spent his whole life running from the pain of his past.

Harlan Coben's Lazarus. Photo: Ben Blackall/Prime.

Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winning Fool Me Once producer Danny Brocklehurst, Laz returns home following his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Harlan Coben said: “Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death.”

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus cast includes Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach, Kate Ashfield, Roisin Gallagher, David Fynn, Curtis Tennant and Karla Crome.

Filming locations spotted so far are as follows:

*The Midland Hotel, Morecambe

*Georgian Quarter, Liverpool

*City Centre, Liverpool

*Stanley Dock, Liverpool

*Sefton Park, Liverpool

*King Street, Manchester

*Ducie Street, Manchester

*Chinatown, Manchester

Lazarus premieres on Wednesday, October 22 on Prime Video.