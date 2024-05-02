Parts of Morecambe fenced off as filming for new Amazon Prime crime thriller series takes place

Filming for the new Amazon Prime crime thriller Lazarus took place in Morecambe today.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd May 2024, 17:06 BST
Fencing was erected near The Midland hotel for the filming of Prime Video series Lazarus. Picture by Terry Tyson.Fencing was erected near The Midland hotel for the filming of Prime Video series Lazarus. Picture by Terry Tyson.
Fences were erected near The Midland hotel in Morecambe where filming took place and a base was set up on the Winter Gardens car park with pink signs saying Lazu Base, Cars.

Prime Video UK have confirmed that Lazarus was shooting at The Midland hotel in Morecambe for just today.

The new limited series stars Bill Nighy, Sam Caflin and Alexandra Roach and has been written by best selling author Harlan Coben.

Pink signs were put up at the Winter Gardens car park saying 'Lazu Base, Cars' for the crews in Morecambe for filming. Picture by Moira MacDiarmid.Pink signs were put up at the Winter Gardens car park saying 'Lazu Base, Cars' for the crews in Morecambe for filming. Picture by Moira MacDiarmid.
Lazarus follows a man who returns home after his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Filming for Lazarus took place in Manchester in February as well.

Lazarus is expected to be released in early 2025 on Prime Video.

