Parts of Morecambe fenced off as filming for new Amazon Prime crime thriller series takes place
Fences were erected near The Midland hotel in Morecambe where filming took place and a base was set up on the Winter Gardens car park with pink signs saying Lazu Base, Cars.
Prime Video UK have confirmed that Lazarus was shooting at The Midland hotel in Morecambe for just today.
The new limited series stars Bill Nighy, Sam Caflin and Alexandra Roach and has been written by best selling author Harlan Coben.
Lazarus follows a man who returns home after his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.
He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.
Filming for Lazarus took place in Manchester in February as well.
Lazarus is expected to be released in early 2025 on Prime Video.