News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Traffic chaos after broken manhole cover forces partial closure of Lancaster bus station

A broken manhole cover has caused traffic chaos at Lancaster bus station which has partially closed due to the issue.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire @StagecoachCNL tweeted: “Due to a broken manhole cover at Lancaster Bus Station, stands 1 to 11 are closed until further notice.

“For the full service update, please follow the link https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-23/10/2023-07:52:22:278

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A passenger notice has been put up at Lancaster bus station.

Most Popular
Lancaster bus station has partially closed due to a broken manhole cover. Picture from Google Street View.Lancaster bus station has partially closed due to a broken manhole cover. Picture from Google Street View.
Lancaster bus station has partially closed due to a broken manhole cover. Picture from Google Street View.

The notice says: “With immediate effect, stands 1 through to 11 are closed, until further notice.

“From first bus, to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, the following will apply:

“Services 1, 1A and 100 will not serve Lancaster bus station in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“University bound services will serve Parliament Street, then the next stop will be George Street.

“Morecambe and Heysham bound services will serve George Street, then the next stop will be Lancaster Sainsbury's.

“Morecambe bound 40 and 41 services will not serve Lancaster bus station.

“Service 2X and 4 will use the bus stop on Chapel Street.

“Sunday all services will use stands 12 to 20.”

This is the second closure this year of the bus station.

Weeks of upheaval ahead for Lancaster Bus Station passengers as work takes place to fix collapsed drain

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In May, Stagecoach closed stands 12-20 at the bus station due to a collapsed drain, affecting service routes.

The station fully reopened later that month, earlier than anticipated, after work was completed.

Lancaster City Council, who own and operate Lancaster bus station have been approached for comment.

United Utilities have said they haven’t got any jobs listed for that area.

Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.

Related topics:LancasterStagecoachCumbriaUnited UtilitiesGeorge Street