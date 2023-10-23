Traffic chaos after broken manhole cover forces partial closure of Lancaster bus station
Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire @StagecoachCNL tweeted: “Due to a broken manhole cover at Lancaster Bus Station, stands 1 to 11 are closed until further notice.
“For the full service update, please follow the link https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-23/10/2023-07:52:22:278
A passenger notice has been put up at Lancaster bus station.
The notice says: “With immediate effect, stands 1 through to 11 are closed, until further notice.
“From first bus, to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, the following will apply:
“Services 1, 1A and 100 will not serve Lancaster bus station in both directions.
“University bound services will serve Parliament Street, then the next stop will be George Street.
“Morecambe and Heysham bound services will serve George Street, then the next stop will be Lancaster Sainsbury's.
“Morecambe bound 40 and 41 services will not serve Lancaster bus station.
“Service 2X and 4 will use the bus stop on Chapel Street.
“Sunday all services will use stands 12 to 20.”
This is the second closure this year of the bus station.
Weeks of upheaval ahead for Lancaster Bus Station passengers as work takes place to fix collapsed drain
In May, Stagecoach closed stands 12-20 at the bus station due to a collapsed drain, affecting service routes.
The station fully reopened later that month, earlier than anticipated, after work was completed.
Lancaster City Council, who own and operate Lancaster bus station have been approached for comment.
United Utilities have said they haven’t got any jobs listed for that area.
Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.