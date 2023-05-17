Weeks of upheaval ahead for Lancaster Bus Station passengers as work takes place to fix collapsed drain

The bus company has closed stands 12 to 20 - affecting dozens of daily bus routes - and says at this stage they have no date for reopening them.

A spokesperson said they were hoping the issue would be fixed "within weeks" but as it was "quite a big job to repair" they had been given no completion date by contractors.

Rob Jones, managing director of Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: “With immediate effect, stands 12 through to 20 at Lancaster Bus Station will be closed until

A collapsed drain is causing disruption at Lancaster bus station and Stagecoach have closed some bus stands whilst roadworks are going on.

further notice. This is due to a collapsed drain. We are working closely with all agencies involved to get the situation resolved as soon as practicable.”

The closure mainly affects services 1, 1A and 100 between Lancaster and Morecambe/Heysham in both directions, as well as buses to the University.

From the first bus, to 19:00, Monday to Saturday, the following will apply:

- Services 1, 1A, and 100 will NOT serve Lancaster Bus Station in both directions, unless a

driver changeover.

- University bound services will serve Parliament Street, then the next stop will be George

Street.

- Morecambe and Heysham bound services will serve George Street, then the next stop

will be Lancaster Sainsbury's.

- Morecambe bound 40 and 41 services will NOT serve Lancaster Bus Station, unless a

driver changeover.