Morecambe Pride – which takes place later this month – has been given an £8,000 boost.

Morecambe Town Council has awarded charity LGBT Out In The Bay the grant in support of this year’s event, which will include a headline gig from 90s pop sensations D:Ream who are fresh from an appearance at Glastonbury.

Taking place on Saturday July 27, Morecambe’s fifth annual Pride will see the traditional parade along the promenade before celebrations move inside The Platform for an afternoon of free entertainment.

The line-up includes Archie, Cheryl and Alex, Ross Alexander’s Blitz Kidz, Sign Out Loud, Channy, Smashby, Ashley Paul and Bianca Kinane.

There will also be a selection of stalls and information stands offering resources, advice and refreshments.

D:Ream, the band behind the iconic song Things Can Only Get Better, take to The Platform stage at 6.45pm in a separately ticketed headline gig.

"We're incredibly grateful to Morecambe Town Council for their generous contribution which allows us to make Morecambe Pride the best event it can be,” said Robert Mee, founder of LGBT Out in the Bay and organiser of Morecambe Pride.

"The funding we've been awarded is pivotal for the success of the Pride event allowing us to hire our venue and bring in high-quality acts, so we're excited to share our work with you all later this year.”

Lee Bradbury, Chair of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Sponsorships, and Events Committee, said: “We’re pleased to be supporting Pride again this year, helping to show that Morecambe is a town that is open and welcoming to all people and after the disgraceful actions of a few last year, that love always triumphs over hate.

“Morecambe Pride is still a relatively young event. The organisers are demonstrably working hard to establish the optimum format for the day and ensure it becomes a more self-sustaining event in future, and we applaud and wish to support those efforts.”

D:Ream tickets are £20 plus booking fee and can be purchased through The Platform box office online, over the phone on 01524 582803 or in person at The Platform between the hours of 12-4pm on a Tuesday or Thursday.