New disabled-friendly trail in Lancaster allows everyone to enjoy nature
Claver Hill, on Ridge Lane, has created a surface suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs, where local residents can enjoy nature or participate in the many community projects on the site.
Putting the trail to the test in her wheelchair and being the first to plant in the raised beds, Lancaster resident Mary Kinane said: “It's great to see the transformations at Claver Hill resulting from conversations started some years ago with various members of the disabled community.
"The funding applications were informed throughout by people with lived experience of disability, who are also people who love nature and who brought valuable perspectives with them to help the team achieve the improvements we're seeing here now.
"The beauty of a project which values the needs as well as the contributions of people's different needs means that everyone who volunteers or visits here benefits.
"Thank you to Claver Hill for listening and of course to all the funders. I look forward to making a lot more visits to Claver Hill.”
Joining Mary on a recent visit, Tony Finn, also from Lancaster, said: “As a severely sight impaired person, I found the new nature trail at Claver Hill a most accessible and welcoming space. The path was level and smooth underfoot. I took particular pleasure in sitting on one of several benches along the path to listen to the birds, bees and other sounds of nature.”
An added feature for those who are visibly challenged, will be a voice recording of the points of interest.
The nature trail has been made possible thanks to generous donations from Lancashire Environmental Fund, Lancaster City Council, Lancaster University Wind Turbine Community Benefit Fund, LDCVS, the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund and the Eric Wright Charitable Trust.
On Saturday July 27, from 1pm to 4pm, Claver Hill Project is inviting local residents to an open day to celebrate the opening of its new accessible nature trail.
There will be guided walks and fun activities for all the family.
Refreshments will be available and a stall selling preserves and surplus produce.
