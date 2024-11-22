Tour movie set built inside squash court as part of Morecambe film festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of the 2024 Bay International Film Festival (TBIFF), people are invited to an exclusive set tour of the short film Paint at the historic Queen’s Market in Morecambe.

This tour will be on Sunday, November 24, from 10am-1pm.

This event offers a rare look at the ingenuity behind an ambitious short film, created with an astonishing budget of less than £1,000.

The tour promises to reveal how a disused squash court was transformed into a deeply resonant film set that echoes the story’s themes of grief and resilience.

Christian Flood (lead actor), Corran Gourlay (writer director) and Gwyn Hemmings pictured together.

This year has been a whirlwind for producer Jack Clarke, who said: “The history between Morecambe and Manchester runs deep. By collaborating on projects like Paint, we’re showing how grassroots efforts can invigorate Morecambe’s arts sector. It all starts with the remarkable work happening at Queen’s Market.”

Guiding the tour is Nick Smith, the creative set designer of Paint and the powerhouse behind the revival of Queen’s Market.

Nick has poured years into nurturing this space into a cultural hub, a vision that goes hand-in-hand with his recent Happy Hat Man tour—a national journey aimed at spreading joy and building community bonds.

Nick said: “This set isn’t just a backdrop; it’s a symbol of community, art, and resilience. Being part of TBIFF is a reminder of why supporting local talent and spaces is vital. It’s not just about one project; it’s about building a foundation for future creativity.”

Attendees will walk through the intricacies of set design, learning how an ordinary squash court was reimagined into a vivid film space.

The event will give budding filmmakers and art enthusiasts practical insights into how impactful art can be made with limited resources—proof that creativity knows no bounds when passion and community support come together.

Founded in 2023, TBIFF has quickly become a beacon for cinema in Morecambe, enhancing the town’s reputation for culture and innovation.

Known for its golden sunsets and soon-to-be home of the Eden Project North, Morecambe is the perfect backdrop for a festival that champions diverse storytelling and cross-community engagement.

Admission to the tour is free.

Visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thebayinternationalfilmfestival/1442064 for more details and updates on The Bay International Film Festival 2024.