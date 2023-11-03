Top Government officials pay visit to Eden Project Morecambe site ahead of construction work getting under way

Top Westminster civil servants have paid a visit to the proposed Eden Project Morecambe site as preparations continue towards construction work beginning next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Building of the new seafront eco-attraction with proposed shell-shaped domes, and indoor and outdoor attractions, is expected to take two years from 2024 to 2026. Once open, it could attract up to 750,000 visitors a year.

Lancaster City Council leader, Labour Coun Phillip Black, has given an Eden Project update in his latest report to the forthcoming full council meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He revealed how the city council’s deputy leader, Coun Caroline Jackson, recently met government and Lancashire representatives in Morecambe.

Construction work is due to start to Eden Project Morecambe in 2024.

He said: “Coun Jackson deputised at the meeting between senior civil servants from Departments of Levelling-Up , Housing and Communities and Business and Trade with the city council, the Eden team , Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University.

“The meeting made a thorough review of progress on the Eden Project and was followed by an informative visit to the site to see exactly where the planned biomes will stand.”

Eden representatives say they have been focusing on details such as design costs and fundraising, to keep the scheme within budget. The government has already committed £50 million to the scheme but another £50 million is needed from donors and other sources.

Lancaster City Council deputy leader, Coun Caroline Jackson, recently met government and Lancashire representatives in Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad