Top Government officials pay visit to Eden Project Morecambe site ahead of construction work getting under way
Building of the new seafront eco-attraction with proposed shell-shaped domes, and indoor and outdoor attractions, is expected to take two years from 2024 to 2026. Once open, it could attract up to 750,000 visitors a year.
Lancaster City Council leader, Labour Coun Phillip Black, has given an Eden Project update in his latest report to the forthcoming full council meeting.
He revealed how the city council’s deputy leader, Coun Caroline Jackson, recently met government and Lancashire representatives in Morecambe.
He said: “Coun Jackson deputised at the meeting between senior civil servants from Departments of Levelling-Up , Housing and Communities and Business and Trade with the city council, the Eden team , Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University.
“The meeting made a thorough review of progress on the Eden Project and was followed by an informative visit to the site to see exactly where the planned biomes will stand.”
Eden representatives say they have been focusing on details such as design costs and fundraising, to keep the scheme within budget. The government has already committed £50 million to the scheme but another £50 million is needed from donors and other sources.
Planning permission was granted by Lancaster City Council in early 2022. The council is currently involved in looking at different aspects of the Eden Project’s development and impact including the local economy, jobs, housing and transport.