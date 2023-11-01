News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

Christmas Market complete with reindeer returns to Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium for whole weekend

A Christmas Market which attracted 3,000 people to Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium last year is to return for an entire weekend this November.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The market, organised by Morecambe’s Events by All Occasions, takes place on November 25 and 26 and promises dozens of stalls, reindeer and even a visit by Santa.

Clare Lyden, who runs the market, said: “Last year was the first time that I organised an indoor Christmas Market at the Mazuma and it was so popular that I’ve extended it to two days this year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For £1 admission, visitors can wander around a wide variety of stalls selling artisan gifts made by traders from across the North West, providing a perfect opportunity for some Christmas shopping.

Most Popular
Christmas Market organisers, Clare Lyden, centre with partner, Jack Taylor and the reindeer handlers.Christmas Market organisers, Clare Lyden, centre with partner, Jack Taylor and the reindeer handlers.
Christmas Market organisers, Clare Lyden, centre with partner, Jack Taylor and the reindeer handlers.

More festive fun is on offer with chances to get up close and feed some reindeer and hear Santa tell some Christmassy tales.

Read More
Take a peek inside new coffee shop and wine bar in Heysham which has opened to r...

The reindeer experience, which has been sponsored by Jamie Proctor Joinery, Don Luca Pizza and 14-16 Driving Experience, costs £5.50 and the half hour Santa Storytime sessions cost £10 which includes a £5 gift.

New for this year is an appearance by Lancashire Hawks and Owls on the Sunday with opportunities to see these beautiful birds at close quarters. There’s a £2 charge for anyone wishing to hold them.

Reindeer will make an appearance at the Christmas Market.Reindeer will make an appearance at the Christmas Market.
Reindeer will make an appearance at the Christmas Market.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a pizza and grill van outside the stadium and food and drink stalls inside.

The market will be open from 11am-5pm on the Saturday and 10am-4pm on the Sunday. The Santa Storytime sessions run from 12-4pm on the Saturday and 11am-3pm on the Sunday.

Related topics:MorecambeChristmas MarketNorth West
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us