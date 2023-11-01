Christmas Market complete with reindeer returns to Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium for whole weekend

A Christmas Market which attracted 3,000 people to Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium last year is to return for an entire weekend this November.

The market, organised by Morecambe’s Events by All Occasions, takes place on November 25 and 26 and promises dozens of stalls, reindeer and even a visit by Santa.

Clare Lyden, who runs the market, said: “Last year was the first time that I organised an indoor Christmas Market at the Mazuma and it was so popular that I’ve extended it to two days this year.”

For £1 admission, visitors can wander around a wide variety of stalls selling artisan gifts made by traders from across the North West, providing a perfect opportunity for some Christmas shopping.

Christmas Market organisers, Clare Lyden, centre with partner, Jack Taylor and the reindeer handlers.

More festive fun is on offer with chances to get up close and feed some reindeer and hear Santa tell some Christmassy tales.

The reindeer experience, which has been sponsored by Jamie Proctor Joinery, Don Luca Pizza and 14-16 Driving Experience, costs £5.50 and the half hour Santa Storytime sessions cost £10 which includes a £5 gift.

New for this year is an appearance by Lancashire Hawks and Owls on the Sunday with opportunities to see these beautiful birds at close quarters. There’s a £2 charge for anyone wishing to hold them.

Reindeer will make an appearance at the Christmas Market.

There will be a pizza and grill van outside the stadium and food and drink stalls inside.