Take a peek inside new coffee shop and wine bar in Heysham which has opened to rave reviews

Customers have given a big thumbs up to a new coffee shop and wine bar in Heysham.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT

The Dispensary, on Heysham Road, opened its doors for the first time on Sunday and customers are already giving it rave reviews.

Helen Holdsworth said: “Really good, fab atmosphere, lovely decor, good prices. Well done.”

Another early customer, Audrey Gorner Sharpe, said: “Great place, enjoyed our drinks! So did our little dog. Dog friendly.”

Heather Effie LeonsNanna Dale-Ball posted on The Dispensary’s Facebook page that she’d spent the afternoon there celebrating a colleague and friend’s retirement.

"Nothing was too much trouble, they had even reserved us a table, balloons and a bunch of flowers,” she said.

“Attentive and smiley staff, delish coffee, cake and a nice selection of boozies.

“Very dog friendly. Highly recommend, support small business. We will be back.”

The Dispensary responded: “This really makes it all worthwhile, this lovely group have followed and supported us since the page opened, today was their first visit and it was a pleasure to host them.”

Located in the former Time for Flowers premises, The Dispensary’s current opening hours are 9am-10pm seven days a week, although they say this may change depending on their busy times.

The dog-friendly coffee shop and wine bar will be offering platters in the future once the kitchen is fully completed.

