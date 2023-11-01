Take a peek inside new coffee shop and wine bar in Heysham which has opened to rave reviews

Customers have given a big thumbs up to a new coffee shop and wine bar in Heysham.

The Dispensary, on Heysham Road, opened its doors for the first time on Sunday and customers are already giving it rave reviews.

Helen Holdsworth said: “Really good, fab atmosphere, lovely decor, good prices. Well done.”

Another early customer, Audrey Gorner Sharpe, said: “Great place, enjoyed our drinks! So did our little dog. Dog friendly.”

Heather Effie LeonsNanna Dale-Ball posted on The Dispensary’s Facebook page that she’d spent the afternoon there celebrating a colleague and friend’s retirement.

"Nothing was too much trouble, they had even reserved us a table, balloons and a bunch of flowers,” she said.

“Attentive and smiley staff, delish coffee, cake and a nice selection of boozies.

“Very dog friendly. Highly recommend, support small business. We will be back.”

The Dispensary responded: “This really makes it all worthwhile, this lovely group have followed and supported us since the page opened, today was their first visit and it was a pleasure to host them.”

Located in the former Time for Flowers premises, The Dispensary’s current opening hours are 9am-10pm seven days a week, although they say this may change depending on their busy times.

The dog-friendly coffee shop and wine bar will be offering platters in the future once the kitchen is fully completed.

1 . The Dispensary The Dispensary on Heysham Road, Heysham. Photo: We Love Morecambe Photo Sales

2 . The Dispensary Inside the new coffee shop and wine bar. Photo: We Love Morecambe Photo Sales