Thrilled employees at a Morecambe business are now the owners after directors make major announcement
Employees at Optimum RX Lens Specialists of Morecambe can now boast just that after the company today (April 3) announced its transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).
The transition to an EOT model means the dedicated team members who have driven Optimum’s success now hold a genuine stake in the business.
"We're empowering our employees by giving them ownership," said Optimum Directors, Paul Bailey and Mark Marland. ‘"Our team is hard working, committed and leaders in their field, and now they are owners of Optimum too."
Based on White Lund, Optimum is a front runner in high-quality complex ophthalmic lenses and lens coatings.
The new business structure ensures that every employee-owner shares in the rewards of their hard work and contributes to the company's future success. It promotes a culture of inclusivity and shared responsibility, where each employee's role is critical to the company's overall performance and sustainability.
“The transition to an EOT provides employees with heightened job security,” said Mark. “As stakeholders, they play a pivotal role in the company's decision-making process, strengthening the company's resilience in the face of economic challenges.”
He said the EOT model also paves the way for increased investment in the business, driving innovation and development.
"We're not just building a successful business; we're creating a legacy of prosperity for our employees and our community," added Paul. "Our transition to an EOT is a testament to the potential that lies within Morecambe and we're excited to be part of this positive narrative."
Optimum thanked customers for their continued support and the local community which, they say, has played a significant role in their journey.
About Optimum
Optimum is a well-regarded, independent ophthalmic lens manufacturing company.
Through continual investment, Optimum has developed into a one-stop shop offering complex prescription Rx lenses, advanced speciality lenses, free form lenses, coating and glazing services with three key target customer groups – opticians, optical laboratories and hospitals around the world.
Optimum’s vision is to enhance the quality of people’s lives by continually developing and encouraging its team to push the boundaries of manufacturing techniques.
