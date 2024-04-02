New beauty business set to open in former Morecambe bank building
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glo & Co will be opening in the former TSB bank in Market Street in Morecambe and will combine luxury state-of-the-art UV tanning, all aspects of beauty therapy and advanced aesthetic procedures, as well as unisex hairdressing and barbering.
A spokeperson for Glo & Co said: “We are thrilled to announce the official opening of our UV tanning centre and salon hybrid, @glo.and.co_ on April 8!
“Get ready to achieve that golden Glo you’ve been dreaming of whilst also enjoying a full range of salon services.
"Whether you’re looking to maintain a tan all year-round or simply pamper yourself with a luxurious salon treatment, we have everything you need under one roof.
“Join us on April 8 to celebrate our grand opening.
"We can’t wait to welcome you to our new space and provide you with a relaxing, rejuvenating and a memorable experience like no other!”
The salon will be opening Monday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, Fridays 9 am to 9 pm, Saturdays 9am to 7pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm.
The Morecambe TSB branch shut its doors for the final time on Tuesday June 7 2022.
TSB said the branch was closing because of the changing habits of customers, the majority of whom now bank online.
It is one of several banks to have closed in Morecambe in recent years, including the NatWest branch on Marine Road Central which shut in February.
Glo & Co is at 4, Lunesdale House, Market Street, Morecambe, LA4 5DW.
Follow Glo & Co on Facebook.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.