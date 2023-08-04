These pictures show Heysham Village looking stunning as North West in Bloom judges pay a visit

A blooming Heysham Village welcomed some very special visitors yesterday (August 3).

The village threw down the red carpet for the North West In Bloom judges who couldn’t fail to have been impressed by the stunning floral displays.

Thank you to Dave Oy Green for allowing us to share these great pictures of the judges during their tour of the village, and some of the beautiful blooms on show.

Heysham in bloom Colourful hanging baskets outside The Royal.

Heysham in bloom A flower powered bike.

Heysham in bloom Judges take a breather in the garden

Heysham in bloom A 'wheely' great planter.