News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

These pictures show Heysham Village looking stunning as North West in Bloom judges pay a visit

A blooming Heysham Village welcomed some very special visitors yesterday (August 3).
By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST

The village threw down the red carpet for the North West In Bloom judges who couldn’t fail to have been impressed by the stunning floral displays.

Thank you to Dave Oy Green for allowing us to share these great pictures of the judges during their tour of the village, and some of the beautiful blooms on show.

In case you missed it: Exclusive new homes development nestled on the shoreline of Morecambe Bay offers stunning sea views

Colourful hanging baskets outside The Royal.

1. Heysham in bloom

Colourful hanging baskets outside The Royal. Photo: DAVE OY GREEN

Photo Sales
A flower powered bike.

2. Heysham in bloom

A flower powered bike. Photo: DAVE OY GREEN

Photo Sales
Judges take a breather in the garden

3. Heysham in bloom

Judges take a breather in the garden Photo: DAVE OY GREEN

Photo Sales
A 'wheely' great planter.

4. Heysham in bloom

A 'wheely' great planter. Photo: DAVE OY GREEN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:North WestMorecambe Bay