These pictures show Heysham Village looking stunning as North West in Bloom judges pay a visit
A blooming Heysham Village welcomed some very special visitors yesterday (August 3).
By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST
The village threw down the red carpet for the North West In Bloom judges who couldn’t fail to have been impressed by the stunning floral displays.
Thank you to Dave Oy Green for allowing us to share these great pictures of the judges during their tour of the village, and some of the beautiful blooms on show.
