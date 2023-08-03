News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Exclusive new homes development nestled on the shoreline of Morecambe Bay offers stunning sea views

Brand new luxury build properties on the beachfront at Middleton offer stunning sea views.
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

Nestled on the picturesque shorelines of Middleton Sands, The Sands development consists of eight exclusive homes boasting a luxurious layout with top quality fittings and appliances.

The homes sit in a gated community with three, four and five-bed detached houses available. Prices range from £495,995 for a three-bedroom home to £824,995 for five bedrooms.

For sale with GF Property Sales and Lettings of Morecambe. Call 01524 967798.

A CGI image of the five-bed Admiral home.

1. The Sands

A CGI image of the five-bed Admiral home. Photo: s

Photo Sales
A CGI image of The Sands, nestled on the shoreline at Middleton.

2. The Sands

A CGI image of The Sands, nestled on the shoreline at Middleton. Photo: s

Photo Sales
A CGI image of the Sea Villa three-bed bungalow.

3. The Sands

A CGI image of the Sea Villa three-bed bungalow. Photo: s

Photo Sales
A view from above of The Sands during construction.

4. The Sands

A view from above of The Sands during construction. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Morecambe BayMiddletonMorecambe