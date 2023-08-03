Exclusive new homes development nestled on the shoreline of Morecambe Bay offers stunning sea views
Brand new luxury build properties on the beachfront at Middleton offer stunning sea views.
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Nestled on the picturesque shorelines of Middleton Sands, The Sands development consists of eight exclusive homes boasting a luxurious layout with top quality fittings and appliances.
The homes sit in a gated community with three, four and five-bed detached houses available. Prices range from £495,995 for a three-bedroom home to £824,995 for five bedrooms.
For sale with GF Property Sales and Lettings of Morecambe. Call 01524 967798.
