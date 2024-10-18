These charming old pictures of Morecambe turn back the clock to a bygone era

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:44 BST
Take a trip down memory lane with these rare old pictures of Morecambe.

They include pictures of attractions long gone including Morecambe Tower and the Central Pier, as well as the Super Swimming Stadium.

We hope you enjoy them.

Morecambe promenade. The Clock Tower and the old Morecambe Tower - which was dismantled during the First World War for the material to be used for munitions - can be seen in this old photo.

1. Old Morecambe

Morecambe promenade. The Clock Tower and the old Morecambe Tower - which was dismantled during the First World War for the material to be used for munitions - can be seen in this old photo. Photo: Submit

West End promenade from The Battery.

2. Old Morecambe

West End promenade from The Battery. Photo: Submit

-

3. Old Morecambe

- Photo: Submit

The Super Swimming Stadium shortly after its opening in 1936.

4. Old Morecambe

The Super Swimming Stadium shortly after its opening in 1936. Photo: Submit

