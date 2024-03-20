15 fantastic old Morecambe pictures feature famous and local faces

These 15 old pictures will bring back memories for many Morecambe people.
By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:27 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 10:36 GMT

They include Morecambe FC players celebrating at Wembley with their FA Trophy in 1974, heats of the Miss GB and Miss Morecambe contests, and even a bridal cake made by Morecambe confectioner David Adams for Princess Anne's wedding to Captain Mark Phillips.

There are also a few famous faces including Morecambe and Wise, and entertainer Tommy Steele pictured during a visit to Morecambe.

You might also like: 26 charming old pictures turn back the clock to a bygone era in Morecambe, Heysham and Lancaster

Tony Wade and fellow bowlers at the back of the Bath Hotel in Morecambe before an outing.

1. Looking back

Tony Wade and fellow bowlers at the back of the Bath Hotel in Morecambe before an outing. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Hannah Hayton, centre in leopard skin costume, in a heat of the Miss Great Britain contest at Morecambe. Among those also pictured are some of the judges on that day, Morecambe and Wise.

2. Looking back

Hannah Hayton, centre in leopard skin costume, in a heat of the Miss Great Britain contest at Morecambe. Among those also pictured are some of the judges on that day, Morecambe and Wise. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Busy days at West End Sands and paddling pool, Morecambe.

3. Looking back

Busy days at West End Sands and paddling pool, Morecambe. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Central prom in Morecambe dated 1940-60.

4. Looking back

Central prom in Morecambe dated 1940-60. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeMorecambe FCFA TrophyWembleyPrincess AnneHeysham