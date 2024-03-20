They include Morecambe FC players celebrating at Wembley with their FA Trophy in 1974, heats of the Miss GB and Miss Morecambe contests, and even a bridal cake made by Morecambe confectioner David Adams for Princess Anne's wedding to Captain Mark Phillips.
There are also a few famous faces including Morecambe and Wise, and entertainer Tommy Steele pictured during a visit to Morecambe.
