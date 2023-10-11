These are the 11 most expensive houses for sale in Lancaster on property website Rightmove

If you’re looking for a taste of luxury, these homes will certainly fit the bill.
Prices range from £1,295,000 to £600,000 so obviously they’re going to be out of the price range for many.
But it’s always interesting to see what money can buy and allowing yourself to dream sometimes doesn’t hurt.
So with that thought in mind, here we go… the 11 most expensive houses for sale in Lancaster according to Rightmove.
1. Aldcliffe Hall Drive, Aldcliffe
Guide price: £1,295,000. This four-bed family home has some of the best views around with 180 degrees of pure panorama taking in Lancaster Castle and Priory. The view is a work of art, different from season to season, day to day and even hour to hour. For sale with Prestige & Country Homes. Photo: Submit
2. Oatlands, Haverbreaks Road, Haverbreaks
Guide price: £1,175,000. This substantial detached seven-bed family house enjoys light and bright well planned accommodation over two floors all set within three quarters of an acre of landscaped and established gardens. This is a premium property in Lancaster’s prime residential area. For sale with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancashire, Lancaster. Photo: Submit
3. Parkgate Drive
Guide price: £850,000. This spacious, beautifully appointed six bedroom semi-detached family home provides luxury living and is certainly a credit to the current owners, fitted with excellent specification and quality. The property is set back on a private drive in a secluded location. For sale with Farrell Heyworth, Lancaster. Photo: Submit
4. Lancaster Road, Slyne
Guide price: £795,000. Offered to the market for the first time in 40 years, this much-loved family home was built as a bespoke property completed to exacting standards. Having undergone further improvements since its original construction, the property offers a welcoming four-bed family home with generous living accommodation throughout. For sale with Armitstead Barnett, Kendal. Photo: Submit