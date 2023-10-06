News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'

See inside Lancaster home which according to legend was a secret love nest for Lord Nelson and his mistress

One of Lancaster’s oldest homes, dating back to 1698, this Grade II listed five-bed former farmhouse is steeped in history.
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:25 BST

Old Hala Farm at Hala Road, Scotforth, was reputedly once the gatehouse to Lancaster, whilst its barn to the rear was the coach house.

According to legend, it was frequented by none other than Lord Nelson himself where it was rumoured that secret liaisons took place with Lady Hamilton.

Old Hala Farm originally stood alone, with the addition of its neighbouring terraces taking place in the 1850s and 70s.

Above the stone door step and impressive front door, the stone lintel reads EM IM 1698. The farm was owned by John and Elizabeth Mackerell, hence the M in the date stone.

Mr and Mrs Mackerell ran a wholesome farm of 25 cattle and 50 sheep whilst also growing crops.

Fast forward to today and the property retains all the charm and character of that detached farmhouse whilst offering the space and situation perfectly suited to a modern family – truly a perfect blend of old and new.

The property is for sale with Lancastrian Estates priced £500,000. Call 01524 555800 or email [email protected]

Old Hala Farm dates back to 1698.

1. Old Hala Farm

Old Hala Farm dates back to 1698. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Ground floor living space with exposed beams and traditional fireplace.

2. Old Hala Farm

Ground floor living space with exposed beams and traditional fireplace. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The enclosed rear garden is bordered by stone walls.

3. Old Hala Farm

The enclosed rear garden is bordered by stone walls. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The central staircase winds up to the top floor.

4. Old Hala Farm

The central staircase winds up to the top floor. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NelsonLancasterGrade II