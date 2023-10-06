See inside Lancaster home which according to legend was a secret love nest for Lord Nelson and his mistress

One of Lancaster’s oldest homes, dating back to 1698, this Grade II listed five-bed former farmhouse is steeped in history.

Old Hala Farm at Hala Road, Scotforth, was reputedly once the gatehouse to Lancaster, whilst its barn to the rear was the coach house.

According to legend, it was frequented by none other than Lord Nelson himself where it was rumoured that secret liaisons took place with Lady Hamilton.

Old Hala Farm originally stood alone, with the addition of its neighbouring terraces taking place in the 1850s and 70s.

Above the stone door step and impressive front door, the stone lintel reads EM IM 1698. The farm was owned by John and Elizabeth Mackerell, hence the M in the date stone.

Mr and Mrs Mackerell ran a wholesome farm of 25 cattle and 50 sheep whilst also growing crops.

Fast forward to today and the property retains all the charm and character of that detached farmhouse whilst offering the space and situation perfectly suited to a modern family – truly a perfect blend of old and new.

The property is for sale with Lancastrian Estates priced £500,000.

