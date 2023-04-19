There's still time for businesses to team up with Lancaster hospice for its newest fundraising challenge

St John’s Hospice is well known across the district for its valuable work providing expert care for patients and their families.

The hospice has a network of charity shops to raise funds for their work including in Market Street and at their Pound Shop on Penny Street in the city centre, where you can find a bargain whilst supporting their valuable work.

But the shops are not the only way you can support St John’s with businesses across Lancaster, Morecambe and beyond currently getting involved in the St John’s Hospice Charity Challenge.

Lily Knight, lead fundraiser on the 50-50-500 Challenge in aid of St John's Hospice, Lancaster.

The 50-50-500 Challenge launches on May 1, and is asking for 50 local businesses and groups over 50 days to raise a fundraising goal of £500 for the hospice.

With the support of fundraisers at St John’s, the teams are encouraged to raise the money in fun and interesting ways – not only helping to raise funds for the charity but also helping businesses to improve team morale, customer relationships and testing out new ideas.

The challenge is the first of its kind for St John’s as well, who had paused their corporate fundraising schemes for a few years before returning with this fresh approach.

Lily Knight, lead fundraiser on the charity challenge, said: “I’m so excited to be working on the 50-50-500 Challenge. We’ve had so much interest and so many amazing ideas on how to raise the money already.

"This is my first corporate-focused fundraiser, and a lot of thought and planning has gone into making this not only a wonderful fundraiser for St John’s but also fun and valuable for the business who get involved.

"I am really looking forward to supporting so many local businesses through this challenge.”

St John’s Hospice receives around a third of its funding from the NHS but still needs to raise around £10,000 per day to continue providing its palliative care and support for patients and their families in North Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire, on the ward and in patients’ homes.