News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Wedding venues near me: here are 14 of our favourite venues in and around Lancaster

If you’re planning a wedding, then finding the perfect venue will be high on your list of priorities.

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST

Lancaster and its surrounding district is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.

We’ve come up with a choice of venues which we can rate from personal experience, or which have good online reviews.

So without further ado and in no particular order, here are the 14 of the best wedding venues in and around Lancaster.

A Grade 1 Listed 17th-century country house in the village of Thurnham, 10 km south of Lancaster.

1. Thurnham Hall, Thurnham, Lancaster LA2 0DT

A Grade 1 Listed 17th-century country house in the village of Thurnham, 10 km south of Lancaster. Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
Located in the stunning Cumbrian countryside and with idyllic views of Morecambe Bay, The Barn @ Park House Farms is a wonderful 15th century wedding venue hidden away from the world.

2. The Barn @ Park House Farm, Milnthorpe LA7 7EB

Located in the stunning Cumbrian countryside and with idyllic views of Morecambe Bay, The Barn @ Park House Farms is a wonderful 15th century wedding venue hidden away from the world. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
With its stunning marble floors, sweeping staircases and magnificent views across Morecambe Bay and the Lake District, the memorial has become Lancaster’s most exclusive venue for weddings and civil partnerships.

3. Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park, Quernmore Road, Lancaster LA1 1UX

With its stunning marble floors, sweeping staircases and magnificent views across Morecambe Bay and the Lake District, the memorial has become Lancaster’s most exclusive venue for weddings and civil partnerships. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Whatever your personal style, the timeless accommodation, picturesque gardens and stunning interiors will set the scene for a wedding to remember.

4. Casterton Grange, A683, Casterton, Carnforth LA6 2LD

Whatever your personal style, the timeless accommodation, picturesque gardens and stunning interiors will set the scene for a wedding to remember. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Lancaster