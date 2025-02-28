The Range opens new superstore and Homebase garden centre in Morecambe

The UK’s leading home, garden and leisure retailer, The Range, officially opened its doors in Morecambe today (Friday February 28), to an enthusiastic crowd of locals and visitors.

The grand opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Councillor Abi Mills, as customers flocked to explore the store’s range of homeware and gardening goods.

A key highlight of the new store is the introduction of the ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’, offering a selection of outdoor plants, gardening tools and supplies to satisfy every green-fingered enthusiast. It also follows The Range’s dog friendly initiative, allowing well-behaved four-legged shoppers in store, provided they are kept on the lead.

Shoppers were keen to be among the first to experience the store, with early queues forming outside. The initial 50 customers were treated to goodie bags, filled with over 20 of the retailer’s most-loved products.

Lucky winners at the beginning of the queue also took home more incredible prizes, including the Charleston 2 Burner BBQ worth £99.99 with a free Cylinder and Gas valued at over £70, courtesy of Calor Gas, a 18v Cordless Combi Hammer Drill worth £120 and a Slush Puppy with Party Pack, worth £100.

Brand representatives from key suppliers, including Calor Gas and Westlands, were on hand to offer expert advice, product demonstrations and exclusive promotions and giveaways to shoppers.

The Morecambe store is part of the wider expansion effort, with new sites also launching today in Admiral Park, Eastbourne, and Oxford with more planned throughout 2025.

CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, Alex Simpkin said: “It’s been an exciting day for The Range and our customers here in Morecambe. The opening of this new store marks a milestone for us, especially with the introduction of Garden Centres by Homebase – a great new offering for gardening lovers.

“We’ve combined Homebase’s trusted expertise with the diverse range of products The Range is known for, and we can’t wait for more shoppers to experience this one-stop-shop destination for home improvement and gardening.”

This newly opened store also features the free Click & Collect service, allowing customers to shop either online at www.homebase.co.uk or therange.co.uk and grab their purchases in-store within 60 minutes.

For more information, please visit https://www.therange.co.uk/