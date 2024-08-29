The legend of Barry White coming to Lancaster Grand
Starring direct from the USA vocalist William Hicks also known as “the big man with the big voice” effortlessly recreates the distinctive style and silky-smooth bass-baritone vocals of the three-time Grammy Award-winner.
100 million records sold, 20 gold and 10 platinum singles – the world loves Barry White and Barry White loved the world.
Joined on stage by his Soul Unlimited Orchestra with support act by the stunning Motown Supreme Dreamgirls – with incredible attention to detail, this show has really “got it together” with William coming “as close to the real man himself as is possible.”
The Legend of Barry White comes to Lancaster Grand on Thursday, October 24 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are priced at £26.50 and are available from https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/the-legend-of-barry-white-let-the-music-play/ or call the box office by telephoning: 01524 64695.