Take a peek at the 12 most expensive houses currently for sale in Lancaster

We’ve taken a look at property website Rightmove and the following 12 properties are currently the most expensive ones for sale in the city.

Prices range from £1,100,000 at the top end to the ‘cheapest’ at £650,000 so these homes are going to be way out of the price range for many.

But it’s always interesting to see what money can buy and allowing yourself to dream sometimes doesn’t hurt.

1 . Summerfield, Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster An impressive late Victorian gentleman’s former residence that has a commanding presence on one of Lancaster’s primary residential streets. Guide price: £1,100,000. Marketed by Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2 . Aldcliffe Hall Drive, Aldcliffe, Lancaster This four-bed family home has some of the best views and sunsets around with 180 degrees of pure panorama taking in Lancaster Castle and Priory. Price: £999,000. Marketed by Prestige & Country Homes. Photo: Prestige & Country Homes Photo Sales

3 . Cranewood, Tarnwater Lane, Ashton With Stodday, Lancaster Cranewood is a beautifully presented six bedroom detached property settled on a private road with panoramic views in picturesque Ashton with Stodday. Price: Offers in the region of £950,000. Marketed by Yes Move, Lancaster. Photo: Yes Move, Lancaster Photo Sales

4 . Peveril, Westbourne Road, Lancaster The well-proportioned and spacious accommodation is light filled and offers a wonderful family lifestyle. Guide price: £895,000. Marketed by Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales