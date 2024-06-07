This house is absolutely stunning: fabulous four-bed Garstang home with its own gym, pool and sauna for sale

St Michaels Hall Cottage in Hall Lane, St Michael's, showcases a renovation that skilfully brings together period character detailing with state of the art technology.

Imaginative and well conceived design and layout are blended with exceptional quality, all delivered meticulously with unfailing attention to detail.

The imaginative layout revolves around a central courtyard which has a distinctly Mediterranean feel, together with the adjacent atrium/orangery, ensuring a seamless flow and is as enjoyable to occupy as it is easy to run.

There are five reception rooms as well as an independent home office and a substantial breakfast kitchen. The leisure suite includes a temperature controlled Hydrapool swim trainer pool, a sauna, steam room, gym, shower and changing facilities.

The bedroom accommodation offers a fabulous principal room with bathroom and dressing room, two further en suite guest bedrooms and an independent guest suite of sitting room, mezzanine bedroom and shower room.

Outside, a quintessentially English traditional walled garden offers privacy and is fragrant with abundant roses. There is a large garage with electrically operated door and additional private parking.

The property is for sale with Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs, 19 Castle Hill, Lancaster, LA1 1YN, call 01524 380560 or email [email protected]

Guide price for St Michaels Hall Cottage is £1,250,000.

