Storm Éowyn expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption to Lancaster and Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Éowyn will bring multiple hazards on Friday and into the weekend with damaging winds the primary concern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West England will be affected including:

*Blackburn with Darwen

*Blackpool

Strong winds on the waters of Morecambe Bay.

*Cumbria

*Greater Manchester

*Lancashire

*Merseyside

What should I expect?

*Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

*Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

*Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

The Met Office said Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night.

This will bring a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again.

Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.

What should I do?

*Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences. *Windy weather can cause delays and make travel conditions dangerous. Follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys. Check bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. If driving, check road conditions and ensure you have essentials in your car (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, an in-car phone charger).

*People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

*If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Visit https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/accessible-uk-warnings for more information.