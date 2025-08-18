Action is needed to tackle empty shops and rundown buildings in Morecambe’s West End, councillors have said.

They also stressed that the landlords who own them need to be identified too.

The calls for action came when Coun David Whitaker questioned Coun Martin Bottoms, who has a cabinet remit for Morecambe regeneration and the local economy.

Coun Whitaker said: “What can the council realistically do to address boarded up shops in the West End to address the ongoing concerns of businesses there?”

Run down and derelict properties in the West End of Morecambe. Picture: Jason Roberts/Manchester Evening News

Coun Bottoms replied: “I am very passionate about this issue. I take photos of properties and keep records myself. Where a building is considered to be affecting the public amenity and is so untidy that action is justified, there are provisions under the Town and Country Planning Act.

“If a building is considered dangerous following a structural engineer’s assessment, action can be pursued under the Building Act. If buildings have lesser issues, such as broken doors or windows, there is potential recourse under the Local Government Act.

"There are also provisions under the Environmental Protection Act if a property is causing environmental problems to adjoining properties. I have identified one such property, which has been brought to my attention by West End traders.”

Coun Whitaker added: “Are any sources for external funding being explored to address these issues?”

Coun Martin Bottoms.

:Coun Bottoms said: “There is very little external funding at the moment for commercial properties. Sometimes, funding is available to bring residential properties back into use but there’s not much for commercial sites. Some of these properties do have the potential to become residential accommodation and could bring-in council tax so I will be looking at that.”

Then Coun Whitaker asked: “Has any progress been made in finding out who the owners are, for example on Yorkshire Street?”

Coun Bottoms said: “The council uses Land Registry records to identify owners. Difficulties happen when ownership records are incomplete or missing. Where owners are identified, the council has pursued and will pursue enforcement, if it’s expedient, to improve the buildings.”

He said a meeting was recently held with Morecambe representatives including the Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) group. It is leading a project to address empty properties, both commercial and residential, and discussing ways to encourage landlords to fill vacant properties and improve them.

He said arts and culture had been used to revitalise other towns ,and he would welcome input from other Morecambe councillors to consider a plan.

Finally, Coun Whitaker added: “Do you agree that we need to stop the rot and the domino impact of more boarded up properties which residents are getting really fed up of? We need to prioritise getting boarded up properties back into use, as business or arts opportunities. Hopefully, we can make the West End a good arts hub when the Eden Project arrives?”

Coun Bottoms replied: “Yes, there are lots of ideas and lots of talk at these meetings. But there is no real vision or strategy. That’s what we need to move things forward. We need positive action, not just words.”