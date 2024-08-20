Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bus passengers in Lancaster and Morecambe will see ‘significant’ improvements to services next month, says Stagecoach.

The bus operator is making timetable changes from September 1 to improve reliability and add extra journeys on some routes. In addition, there are some significant improvements to services, made possible in partnership with Lancashire County Council utilising funding from the Government through the Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Improvements include new evening services to the Ridge and Marsh estates, doubling the Sunday service on the 100 from the University to Heysham to run every half hour, additional journeys from Lancaster to Blackpool and a new evening service to Halton, Caton and Hornby.

Separately, Stagecoach’s busiest route, the 1/1A between the University and Heysham, sees timetable changes to improve reliability, mainly during the afternoon peak, plus an earlier journey from Overton and an additional late evening service to the University during term time.

The timetable changes will take effect from September 1.

“We monitor our operations constantly to identify punctuality issues and respond to changing customer demand,” said Tom Waterhouse, managing director of Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire.

"The changes we are making will ensure our buses are as reliable as possible, particularly during peak times when the road network becomes congested.”

He added: “It all adds to a better deal for bus users and another reason for motorists to switch to the bus and so do their bit for the environment.”

Other changes affect the 7 to the Vale estate, which will no longer serve George Street. However, most journeys continue from the bus station as service 11 maintains a link to George Street and the railway station.

There are also revised timetables to improve reliability on the 18 to Williamson Park and HMP Lancaster Farms and on the 40/41 from Morecambe to Preston.

And there are minor changes to the 2X between the University and Morecambe, with revised Sunday times; minor changes to the 4 from Lancaster to the University and the 55 from Lancaster to Carnforth; while the 5 no longer serves Heysham Village on Sundays (passengers can use the 2X instead).

Details of the all changes are on the Stagecoach website at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-13/08/2024-16:24:02:668

The Government’s national £2 cap on adult bus fares remains in force until the end of the year. This applies regardless of the length of journey enabling passengers from Lancaster to travel to Blackpool or into the Lake District as far as Keswick for only £2.