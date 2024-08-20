Firefighters tackle derelict building blaze in alley near former nightclub The Sugarhouse in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters raced to the scene of a derelict building on fire in Lancaster.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth attended a fire at Sugar House Alley near the former popular nightclub The Sugarhouse in Lancaster at 2.50pm on August 19.

The fire involved the ground floor of a derelict building consisting of two floors and approximately thirty metres by ten metres in size.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Crews were at the scene for approximately forty-five minutes.