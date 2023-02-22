Farm Yard Brew Co, based in Cockerham, created and produced the beer called ‘Many Hands Make Light Work’ in memory of family and friends who have passed away from cancer.

The beer was produced in partnership with five other breweries – Loch Lomond (Dumbarton), Neon Raptor (Nottingham), Old Street (London), Tartarus (Leeds) and Twisted Wheel (Chorley) - with 50p from every can sold donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Since they came together for the big charity collaboration last November, they have produced over 6,000 litres of the beer, which has sold in more than 70 bars across the UK.

Macmillan’s local Fundraising Manager Louise Osgood (centre) with Farm Yard Brew Co’s Steven Holmes (left) and Danny Ellidge (right).

And the beer, which is packed full of tropical flavours and a big hazy body to match, has so far raised £3,788 to help people living with cancer.

Danny Ellidge, Executive Director at Farm Yard Brew Co, said: “Craft beer is a big community and we all try and help each other. Unfortunately, like so many people, we’ve all been affected by cancer in one way or another, so this was a great opportunity to all come together.”

Farm Yard Brew Co was founded by Steven Holmes, who instead of becoming a sixth-generation farmer decided to turn his home brewing hobby – along with the family farm – into a successful brewery business.

Today the business employs four staff, produces around 400,000 litres of a beer a year, and over 2.4 million cans have come off the production line over the last five years. And last year they scooped a top industry accolade after being named the UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Taproom at the SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) business awards 2022.

Danny added: “We have been absolutely blown away with how popular the beer has been, as well as people being so generous and wanting to support such a worthwhile cause like Macmillan. And to have raised almost 4,000 pounds, which would pay for around 115 hours of nursing or 11 Macmillan grants, is absolutely amazing.

"In fact, the whole project has been so positive and because it has gone so well, we are planning on making a special brew annually to raise vital funds for Macmillan.”

To buy a fundraising beer, go to https://www.farmyardbrew.co.uk/shop