More dinosaurs than ever before when popular family festival returns to Lancaster this summer

Dino Fest also plans to add a fossil market, city centre dinosaur trail, mobile museum, dinosaur workshops and more to this year’s event, which will take place on July 8 and 9.

And organisers Lancaster BID are hoping they won’t have to stop there with new attractions for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BID wants to offer local children an educational experience they won’t forget which, with the public’s support, would see around 500 local school kids benefit from free half day dinosaur workshops in the city centre in the two weeks leading up to the main event.

Dinosaurs walk the streets during a Dino Day in Lancaster.

The public can pledge support by making small donations to a crowdfunding campaign for the event, which is being considered for support by Lancashire County Council through their new Crowdfund Lancashire Culture and Sport Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the decision making is based on evidence of public support through the number of pledges to the campaign. Donations can be from just £2.

Businesses can also make donations to increase visibility of their brand. Businesses which trade in the city centre pledging £100 or more will have their logo included on leaflets for the event, which will be seen by thousands.

About Dino Fest

The annual event celebrates the legacy of Sir Richard Owen who was born and grew up in Lancaster and became a renowned palaeontologist who invented the word dinosaur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to donate to the crowdfunder

Got to https://www.spacehive.com/lancasterdinofest. The more people who make a small pledge, the better the chances of securing significant funding for the project from Crowdfund Lancashire. Donations are completely risk free – if the target is not reached all pledges will be refunded in full. Dino Fest will be taking place but additional elements, including the fantastic educational workshops for 500 school children, can only happen with the public’s support.