Special anniversary for Morecambe supermarket worker who is a well-known face to customers

Tim first joined Aldi as an Assistant Store Manager at the Morecambe store, in Marine Road Central, back in 2003.

After working at several other local branches over the years and progressing to Store Manager in 2004, he has now returned to Morecambe where his career with the company began.

From training and supporting fellow colleagues to taking part in store fundraisers, Tim is described as an integral part of Aldi’s Morecambe team and a well-known face amongst colleagues and customers alike.

Tim is celebrating 20 years working for Aldi.

Tim said: “My proudest achievement at Aldi is being promoted to Store Manager after only 18 months within the business.

“Back when we first opened the Morecambe store, we only had six store colleagues but the store team has grown a lot since then. I’ve really enjoyed meeting different people and everyone I work with feels like family now.”

Ruth Doyle, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to all of our colleagues and take great pride in celebrating their achievements.

“Colleagues like Tim have played a key part in our growth and success, and I would like to thank him for his contributions.