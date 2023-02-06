Here's what Morecambe's newest festival is all about - and it's happening this month

The Baylight ’23 parade will be held prior to all the art installations being switched on, and is a chance for local groups and people that have taken part in workshops to come along and participate in the parade which will be led by Bay Beat from More Music.

The community parade will be on Friday February 17, 2023 from 5.45pm to 7pm.

Cyclists are being invited to 'bling up their bikes’ to take part in the community parade.

Organisers Morecambe Sparkle CIC have released a map of the light trail.

Community workshops will be taking place in the run-up to the festival, where people can make lanterns and glow stick sculptures to use in the parade.

The workshops take place on Monday February 13 and Tuesday February 14 at More Music on Devonshire Road (lantern-making) and on Friday February 17 at Johnny’s Warehouse Bar on Marine Road Central (glow stick sculptures).

The Baylight art trail will comprise of 17 interactive art installations along Morecambe Promenade, developed by artists from around the world.

Where will there be exhibits?

Yesterlight is a simple “nod” to the great days of the illuminations past.

The Baylight festival will stretch from the Sailing Club Jetty to the Midland Hotel and Stone Jetty.

Experience the magic of Laser Light City Interactive at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Head to the rocks to findlife-sized polar bear sculptures, magnificent yet poignant, as they try to navigate their changing landscape.

The Eric Morecambe Statue by the sculptor Graham Ibbeson will be illuminated for the festival.

The Morecambe Coat of Arms Mosaic, featuring Morecambe's famous motto "Beauty Surrounds, Health Abounds" will be illuminated by the Morecambe Sparkle CIC team.

At location 7 near the Eric Morecambe statue there will be a set of LED blocks to build colourful sculptures.

The historic Morecambe Clock Tower will be specially illuminated by Baylight ’23 with rainbow and colourful effect.

The Queens Hotel will feature multiple giant illuminated projections and community-created imagery.

The Mountainscape is being illuminated especially for Baylight '23.

The Mountainscape is being illuminated especially for Baylight '23 by Morecambe Sparkle CIC.

There will also be a portal of reflection near Morecambe town hall, as well as an immersive artwork comprising a 20 metre geometric maze of illuminated and resonating mirrors.

There will also be other light installations along the route.

When is the art trail open

The free light art trail will be open, in the dark, from 6pm to 10pm.

Pixels provides a playground where everyone can create their own space, and atmosphere by using this playful set of LED blocks to build colourful sculptures.

Town centre pubs and restaurants will be open for the duration for warm drinks and snacks for visitors.

Baylight '23 will be run by the Morecambe Sparkle CIC (Community Interest Company) which was set up to reimagine illuminations in Morecambe for the 21st century.

Funding has come from Lancashire County Council which has awarded £425,000 towards Phase 2 of the project over two years from its £12.8m Economic Recovery and Growth Fund, with match funding from Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID (Business Improvement District).

Morecambe Sparkle CIC has also received pledges of more than £120,000 over four years, with £20,000 from Morecambe Town Council and £12,500 from Morecambe BID.

Organisers are looking for volunteers to help out at the festival.