Jack and owner Irene Holt beat nine other finalists to win the Heelwork to Music final at the world’s greatest dog show.

To compete, Irene had to devise a routine of up to four minutes, set to music, and perform it with Jack in the Resorts World Arena at the NEC, Birmingham.

She said: “Winning the Heelwork to Music final was a dream come true. I have dreamt of getting to Crufts since I discovered Heelwork to Music and now to win it is amazing.

Irene Holt with Oltomaine Jack, competing in the Heelwork to Music Final at Crufts 2023 on Friday. Picture: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

“Jack always gives his best and I am so pleased that today everyone saw just what an amazing partnership we have.”

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts Show Manager, added: “Well done to Jack and Irene on such an impressive performance, with a routine that demonstrated such hard work and dedication.

"Heelwork to music is a challenging and highly skilful activity that requires a lot of patience and commitment to execute to the level seen at Crufts. All the dogs and handlers today really demonstrated incredible talent.”

Irene Holt with Jack. Picture: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Crufts hosts the finals of both Heelwork to Music and Freestyle competitions each year. All advanced level dogs and handlers can qualify for Crufts by entering one or more of a series of qualifying events held throughout the year.

For more information on heelwork to music, please visit thekennelclub.org.uk/activities/heelwork-to-music/

Crufts is organised by The Kennel Club, the UK’s largest organisation dedicated to the health and welfare of dogs.