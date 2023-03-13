Take an exclusive sneak peek inside Lancaster's newest restaurant ahead of its opening

Work to transform a former Lancaster book store into a new restaurant has been a talking point over the last few weeks.

The creation of Misso Lounge in the former Waterstones on the corner of King Street has sparked a lot of interest as people passing by have remarked on how impressive the new eaterie is already looking.

Waterstones shut down in 2020 and Lancaster residents are eager to see the landmark building being put back into use.

Misso Lounge will offer Arabian cuisine and hopes to be ready to open this month.

Thanks to Joshua Brandwood for these pictures giving us a taste of what to expect when the restaurant opens its doors.

