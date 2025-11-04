Seven young people from Lancaster have donned their running shoes in memory of their much missed friend and brother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron (Cam) Gallacher tragically passed away earlier this year, aged just 26, following a road accident in Thailand.

On Sunday, six of his friends as well as his younger sister, Hannah, ran in his memory in the Lancaster Half Marathon raising almost £11,000… and counting... for the city’s hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Gallacher, Adam Rawlinson, Dan Rawlinson, Jacob Croasdale, Niall Graham, Rob Sleightholm and Will Atkinson were cheered on by Cameron’s parents, and many of Cameron’s friends and family.

The seven runners at the finish line.

"Cam was many things – adventurous, funny, loyal, always up for a laugh and he brought us all so much joy with his infectious smile and energy,” said the team on their JustGiving fundraising page.

"Cam wasn’t a runner and he’ll be looking down on us calling us daft with that little smirk on his face as we go.

"But we’re doing it anyway and we hope we can raise some money for St John’s Hospice in his honour!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“St John’s is a great charity which provides free palliative care to patients in North Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire. Cam was a very generous guy and we hope some of you are too (!) but no donation is too small and even just sharing this page would mean a lot to us!

“We miss you Cam and we’ll carry your spirit with us during the run, in the pub after and beyond.”

You can still donate to the fundraiser in memory of Cam at https://www.justgiving.com/page/cam-gallacher-3?utm