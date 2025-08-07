Searches of river from Ingleton after report of body in the water stood down

Searches of the river from Ingleton have been stood down after a report of a body in the water.

Searches of the River Greta from Ingleton towards the Lancashire border have been stood down, pending any further information.

Police said the searches were launched after they received a report of a body seen in fast-flowing water near Ingleton viaduct on the afternoon of August 4.

Police officers, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the National Police Air Service, the Yorkshire and Humber Underwater Search Unit and volunteer search and rescue teams were all involved in two days of searching along the river.

Extensive enquiries were also carried out to search local beauty spots along the river for any sign of belongings or abandoned vehicles, along with checks for missing people both locally and in neighbouring force areas, this has not led to any further information.

The searches have now been stood down and thanks go to all the agencies who supported the search.

A police spokesman said: “We are satisfied that the initial report was made with good intent and the person who reported it did the right thing in raising their concerns.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number NYP-04082025-0252.