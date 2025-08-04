Emergency services searching river from Ingleton after report of body in water

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Aug 2025, 16:40 BST
Emergency services are searching the river from Ingleton after a report of a body in the water.
Emergency services are currently searching the River Greta from Ingleton downstream towards Lancashire.

The searches follow a report made just after 2pm on August 4, by a member of the public who believed they saw a body in the fast-flowing water near Ingleton viaduct.

Searches are ongoing at this time along with checks for anyone who may be missing from the surrounding area.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 252 of August 4.

