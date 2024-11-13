The dog had most of its fur missing due to an untreated skin condition.

The RSPCA are appealing for information after a dog was found abandoned in Lancaster with most of its fur missing.

The male Staffordshire bull terrier cross, aged about four, was found by a member of the public wandering around a cycle path near Aldi, in Adcliffe Road.

They reported the matter to the local authority dog warden who took the pet into their care and due to the state the animal was, the RSPCA were brought in to investigate.

“This poor dog was left in quite a state with a bad skin condition which has left him bald over most of his body,” said RSPCA Inspector Amy McIntosh.

“We believe he was abandoned and it is so sad as he was clearly in need of veterinary attention. This poor dog was left in quite a state with a bad skin condition which has left him bald over most of his body.

“Thankfully, he was spotted wandering around and a member of the public alerted the dog warden to his plight. He is now in their care and said to be doing well and it is hoped once he has recovered he will be rehomed by them.”

Amy said she is keen to find out who is responsible for leaving the dog in this state and is appealing for anyone with information who recognises him to get in touch.

She said: “He was microchipped and initial investigations suggest he lived in the Fleetwood area originally and moved to Cleveleys before he was found in Lancaster.”

Anyone who recognises the dog or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time he was abandoned on Monday October 28 can contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA has seen an increase in animals being abandoned and relinquished into rescue centres due to the cost of living crisis.

In a bid to help owners who may be struggling, the charity – now in its 200th year – has launched a dedicated cost of living hub with lots of advice for owners. They also have more than 200 Pet Food Bank Partnerships across the country to support struggling pet owners.