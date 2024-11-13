Crowds line the streets as Paddy McGuinness passes through Lancaster during his Children in Need cycle challenge

By Debbie Butler
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:08 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 10:13 GMT
Comedian Paddy McGuinness received a warm reception when he passed through Lancaster yesterday (November 12) during his cycling challenge for Children In Need.

Crowds lined the pavements to greet the TV star during day two of his Radio 2 Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge.

The challenge will see him cycle an immense 300 miles in total from Wrexham AFC to Glasgow on a customised Raleigh Chopper.

Yesterday saw Paddy set off from Preston’s Moor Park on an epic 68 mile journey down Blackpool Promenade, through Lancashire, crossing the River Wyre, passing Lancaster Castle, into Cumbria and finishing in Kendal.

He hopes to cross the finish line in Glasgow on Friday morning, riding the adapted children’s bike which has only three gears.

So far, Paddy has raised more than £300,000 for Children in Need.

If you want to support him you can donate at bbc.co.uk/paddy

Paddy McGuinness poses for a picture with Sgt Mitchell and PCSO Jo in Lancaster.

1. Paddy McGuinness passes through Lancaster

Paddy McGuinness poses for a picture with Sgt Mitchell and PCSO Jo in Lancaster. Photo: Lancaster Area Police

Paddy in Ashton Road, Lancaster.

2. Paddy McGuinness passes through Lancaster

Paddy in Ashton Road, Lancaster. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

-

3. Paddy McGuinness passes through Lancaster

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

-

4. Paddy McGuinness passes through Lancaster

- Photo: Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy

