Restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth get new food hygiene ratings

Several Lancaster and Morecambe eateries have been given new food hygiene ratings following the latest roiund of inspections.
By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST

The Food Standards Agency website shows the following scores out of 5, with 5 being the top rating.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Cafe Edelweiss, Ashtrees Way, Carnforth; rated on June 8

5 out of 5 is the highest score awarded.
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Caterleisure Ltd, Platform 4 Castle Station, Westbourne Road, Lancaster; rated on June 5

Takeaways

• Rated 5: T'other Chippy, Stanley Street, Carnforth; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Pizza Time, Albert Road, Morecambe; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Westgate Fish and Chips, Glentworth Road West, Morecambe; rated on May 25

• Rated 4: Big Tasty Bites, Euston Road, Morecambe; rated on May 10

• Rated 3: SillyZ, Market Street, Carnforth; rated on May 10

