Restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth get new food hygiene ratings
The Food Standards Agency website shows the following scores out of 5, with 5 being the top rating.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Cafe Edelweiss, Ashtrees Way, Carnforth; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Caterleisure Ltd, Platform 4 Castle Station, Westbourne Road, Lancaster; rated on June 5
Takeaways
• Rated 5: T'other Chippy, Stanley Street, Carnforth; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Pizza Time, Albert Road, Morecambe; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Westgate Fish and Chips, Glentworth Road West, Morecambe; rated on May 25
• Rated 4: Big Tasty Bites, Euston Road, Morecambe; rated on May 10
• Rated 3: SillyZ, Market Street, Carnforth; rated on May 10