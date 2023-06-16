Black Stone Grill and Thai was given a perfect 5 out of 5 score after assessment on June 9​, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The rating is an improvement on the Marine Road Central restaurant’s last two ratings.

In February, Black Stone Grill and Thai was given a 2 out of 5 score.

Black Stone Grill and Thai in Morecambe.

And following an assessment in March 2022, it received a 1 out of 5 score.

The restaurant has posted about its delight over the new score on its Facebook page, much to the delight of regular customers.

"Fantastic food last night in the restaurant, best food around, love it, lovely and clean too,” one person wrote.

