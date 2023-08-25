News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Readers' choice: 20 of the best places you recommend for a great lunch in Lancaster

Where do you recommend for a great lunch in Lancaster?
By Debbie Butler
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:35 BST

We asked you the question on our Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor Facebook pages.

And you were quick to respond with more than 50 different recommendations for cafes, pubs and restaurants where you think a good lunch is on the menu.

We’ve included 20 of your choices which received the most mentions.

And in case you missed it: 19 of the best places to grab a great lunch in Morecambe, according to our readers

Journey Social is one of the most popular lunch venues with our readers and received many nominations. Sarah Norfolk, Iona Rizzo Brown, Matt Chambers, Carolyn Mursell and Mel Cullen are among those giving it the thumbs up.

1. Journey Social, New Street

Journey Social is one of the most popular lunch venues with our readers and received many nominations. Sarah Norfolk, Iona Rizzo Brown, Matt Chambers, Carolyn Mursell and Mel Cullen are among those giving it the thumbs up. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Cornish Bakery is also a very popular choice with lots of recommendations including from Caroline Winder, who said: "Cornish bakery excellent food and friendly service."

2. The Cornish Bakery, Penny Street

The Cornish Bakery is also a very popular choice with lots of recommendations including from Caroline Winder, who said: "Cornish bakery excellent food and friendly service." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Many readers give the Misso Lounge their vote including Nøør S Salah, who said: "Misso Lounge THE BEST, highly recommended." Hind Salaah also praised the restaurant: "Misso Lounge the best oriental food I ever tasted."

3. Misso Lounge, King Street

Many readers give the Misso Lounge their vote including Nøør S Salah, who said: "Misso Lounge THE BEST, highly recommended." Hind Salaah also praised the restaurant: "Misso Lounge the best oriental food I ever tasted." Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
Another popular choice with readers. Jane Binnion said: "Always the Whale Tail for me". And Meeksy Mandy said: "Whale Tail cafe for veggie food".

4. Whale Tail Cafe, Penny Street

Another popular choice with readers. Jane Binnion said: "Always the Whale Tail for me". And Meeksy Mandy said: "Whale Tail cafe for veggie food". Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterFacebookMorecambe