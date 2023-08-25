Readers' choice: 20 of the best places you recommend for a great lunch in Lancaster

Where do you recommend for a great lunch in Lancaster?

We asked you the question on our Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor Facebook pages.

And you were quick to respond with more than 50 different recommendations for cafes, pubs and restaurants where you think a good lunch is on the menu.

We’ve included 20 of your choices which received the most mentions.

And in case you missed it: 19 of the best places to grab a great lunch in Morecambe, according to our readers

1 . Journey Social, New Street Journey Social is one of the most popular lunch venues with our readers and received many nominations. Sarah Norfolk, Iona Rizzo Brown, Matt Chambers, Carolyn Mursell and Mel Cullen are among those giving it the thumbs up. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Cornish Bakery, Penny Street The Cornish Bakery is also a very popular choice with lots of recommendations including from Caroline Winder, who said: "Cornish bakery excellent food and friendly service." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Misso Lounge, King Street Many readers give the Misso Lounge their vote including Nøør S Salah, who said: "Misso Lounge THE BEST, highly recommended." Hind Salaah also praised the restaurant: "Misso Lounge the best oriental food I ever tasted." Photo: Josh Brandwood Photo Sales

4 . Whale Tail Cafe, Penny Street Another popular choice with readers. Jane Binnion said: "Always the Whale Tail for me". And Meeksy Mandy said: "Whale Tail cafe for veggie food". Photo: Google Photo Sales