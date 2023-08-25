Readers' choice: 20 of the best places you recommend for a great lunch in Lancaster

And you were quick to respond with more than 50 different recommendations for cafes, pubs and restaurants where you think a good lunch is on the menu.
We’ve included 20 of your choices which received the most mentions.
1. Journey Social, New Street
Journey Social is one of the most popular lunch venues with our readers and received many nominations. Sarah Norfolk, Iona Rizzo Brown, Matt Chambers, Carolyn Mursell and Mel Cullen are among those giving it the thumbs up. Photo: Google
2. The Cornish Bakery, Penny Street
The Cornish Bakery is also a very popular choice with lots of recommendations including from Caroline Winder, who said: "Cornish bakery excellent food and friendly service." Photo: Google
3. Misso Lounge, King Street
Many readers give the Misso Lounge their vote including Nøør S Salah, who said: "Misso Lounge THE BEST, highly recommended." Hind Salaah also praised the restaurant: "Misso Lounge the best oriental food I ever tasted." Photo: Josh Brandwood
4. Whale Tail Cafe, Penny Street
Another popular choice with readers. Jane Binnion said: "Always the Whale Tail for me". And Meeksy Mandy said: "Whale Tail cafe for veggie food". Photo: Google