News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Raw sewage released 1,500 times into River Lune and Morecambe's sea in 2022

Raw sewage was released into open water in Lancaster almost 1,500 times in 2022.
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Storm overflows normally happen when the sewage system is at risk of being overwhelmed – such as after heavy rain or during higher levels of ground water.

In these cases, water companies may need to release excess water and sewage into rivers and the sea, to prevent water backing up into the streets and people's homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This has an impact on the quality of natural water sources, with some charities alleging storm overflows are being misused and under reported.

The sea at Morecambe. Picture: Janette WrightThe sea at Morecambe. Picture: Janette Wright
The sea at Morecambe. Picture: Janette Wright
Most Popular

Figures from the Environment Agency show storm overflows were used 1,459 times within Lancaster's local authority boundaries in 2022, discharging for a total of around 13,653 hours.

All of these spills were from United Utilities' network.

These figures may not provide a full picture of the amount of water pollution in the area – Lancaster may also be impacted by overspills from areas with which it shares water sources.

The Rivers Trust said it was particularly concerned by storm overflows being used during hot periods.

Read More
Lancaster school backtracks on three metre high fence plan as objectors say it ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tessa Wardley, director of communications and advocacy at the charity, said: "Discharging untreated sewage in dry weather is bad for both human health and river health – lower river flows mean more concentrated pollutants at a time when more people want to enjoy their rivers.

"Although a problem in their own right, these discharges are also the ‘canary in the coalmine’ pointing to greater problems in our sewerage and river systems. This could be blockages in the system, ground water seeping into broken pipes, misconnections or just poor management choices."

She urged "robust, urgent action" on sewage and river management.

United Utilities saw 69,245 overspills across its network in 2022 – although 13% of the company's facilities did not report overspill data last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Water minister Rebecca Pow said the amount of sewage pumped into rivers is "utterly unacceptable", adding the Government has a plan to tackle pollution.

She said: "Targets set by the Government to reduce storm overflows are very strict and are leading to the largest infrastructure programme in water company history – £56 billion over the next 25 years.

"Shortly, water companies will also publish action plans for every storm overflow in England, something the Environment Secretary has personally pressed for.”

Related topics:LancasterRiver LuneMorecambeUnited UtilitiesRebecca PowGovernment