Lancaster school backtracks on three metre high fence plan as objectors say it would be blot on landscape

Ripley St Thomas CE Academy submitted the planning application in July but has since withdrawn it following so many complaints.

Among those objecting was Ian Martin, who described the application as ‘absolutely crazy’ and ‘megalomaniacal.’

Most objectors feared that the view across Lancaster from Ripley Heights would be ruined.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ripley Heights field is of outstanding historical importance,” wrote historian, Mrs Susan Stuart.

“ The medieval field strips are very rare in Lancashire, and in the 18th Century a road was built to allow carriages up the hill so that inhabitants could admire the view. It is one of the finest in Lancashire.

“This 3m black mesh fence would obscure the magnificent view. Instead of lifting pupils and inhabitants spirits it would have a detrimental effect on their health.”

Many argued that the fencing would make Ripley’s grounds look like a prison compound.

“Ripley isn't Glastonbury Festival, but it may start to look more like Lancaster Farms if they continue on this route,” wrote Dr Paul Ferguson.

Others thought rather than making the area safer for pupils, a fence could cause more problems.

“We all want to our children to be safe while at school, however such a fence would do little to improve the safety of pupils or staff at Ripley school,” wrote Dr Stephen Dickinson.

“It could be argued that it may be to the detriment of safety - enclosing people in the presence of a dangerous person is surely not a good idea.”

Vivienne McCracken wrote: “As my children attend Ripley Academy I feel this fence is a complete waste of money that would be better spent on their education.”

The fence’s potential effect on a popular footpath was also among the concerns of many including Lancaster Ramblers Association which had erected a seat by the path.

“On any day there are people walking, relaxing, jogging, taking families and friends to enjoy the wonderful views,” wrote Prof Corinne May-Chahal.

“Lancaster City Council has a duty to protect such places for all, as they are invaluable for good mental and physical health.”

Among those objecting to the proposal were residents of neighbouring properties.

“It is obvious that no serious consideration has been given to the rights of local residents on the Haverbreaks Estate as well as on Aldcliffe Road, who will be forced to live next to what I feel certain will be a blot on the landscape,” wrote Mrs Margaret Oates.

But objections didn’t just come from locals. Robert Gudger wrote: “As a visitor I am always taking photographs from this path without obstruction of view. Please do not allow this change.”

Ripley’s executive headteacher, Catherine Walmsley said a review of fencing around the site took place last school year as improvements were required in several locations.

“A planning application was submitted on our behalf by our contractor at the end of July, but it was never our intention for the section of fencing on the Ripley Heights boundary to be so high. We apologise for any distress this has caused for people living locally.”