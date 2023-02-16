Inspired by happy childhood memories of holidays aboard a barge, The Thomas O’Rourke’s owners decided to renovate one themselves to offer families a truly unique experience without the hassle of having to navigate locks and waterways.

Named after their loved ones, the barge sleeps up to four guests and is complete with traditional features including a porthole, galley-style kitchen and deck, offering holidaymakers the ultimate sailor experience.

Surrounded by peaceful seawater, aspiring captains can relax in one of the reclining chairs in front of the log burner whilst listening to tunes of their choice, or the shipping forecast, on the barge’s SONOS speaker.

The Thomas O'Rourke is moored at Glasson Dock Marina, near Lancaster.

A modern kitchen has been added with a double gas oven, gas hob and array of amenities offering guests everything they need to whip up a seafood feast.

Holidaymakers can also wash away the day’s adventures in the stylish bathroom which includes a walk-in shower and charming porthole for watching the local wildlife on the water.

Visitors can also alfresco on the barge’s deck which is home to a host of outdoor furniture and a tranquil sea view.

Alternatively, those preferring to sample the local area’s eateries can choose from the Dalton Arms, Lockkeepers Rest and Port of Lancaster Smokehouse, all just a short stroll away from the marina.

Off-road parking in a private site is also available.

Travellers can fill up their trip itinerary with leisurely walks around the marina to admire the boats, visits to the Glasson Dock Lighthouse and trips to the village of Glasson itself.

Those wishing to explore the local area a bit more can visit Lancaster, spend a beach day at Morecambe or venture further to the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.