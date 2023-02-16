Police and ambulance crews were called to a crash involving a lorry and a red Audi close to Forton Services shortly before 10am.

Police confirmed the lorry driver was uninjured in the motorway crash, which blocked two lanes and led to long queues between junctions 33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) and 32 (M55, Broughton Interchange).

Full police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 10am today (Thursday, February 16) to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on the M6 close to junction 33.

“The lorry driver was thankfully uninjured. The driver of the car – a red Audi – fled the scene on foot.

“Since the collision occurred we had a further report of an attempted car-jacking at Forton services, followed by a report of a van being stolen from Forton services.

“The van has since been located in Blackpool and a 31-year-old man arrested.

“We are treating the incidents as linked at this time and an investigation has been launched.”