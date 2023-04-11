News you can trust since 1837
£400k could buy you once popular Morecambe fun pub where scantily-clad staff used to dance on the bar

A prominent Morecambe building – which was once a thriving fun pub – remains on the market.

By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST

The Queens, which was built as a hotel in 1840, has had a long history as a pub and late night venue in Morecambe but has stood empty since 2015.

It is currently on the market with Fisher Wrathall Commercial of Lancaster for offers in the region of £400,000.

The Marine Road Central property was a popular late night music destination as Pacha’s in the 1980s and 90s, and was renowned for its scantily clad bar staff who would break off from serving drinks to dance on the bar.

The Queens Hotel is now in a state of disrepair. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, LancasterThe Queens Hotel is now in a state of disrepair. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster
The Queens Hotel is now in a state of disrepair. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster
After Pacha’s closed in 1999, it reinvented itself as Baroque, before becoming The Queens Hotel again and run by John Templeman, during the 2000s.

It was then taken over by Debbie Carter, who runs The Pier, and reopened in February 2013 after a £20,000 internal refurb.

It was re-launched as a late night venue in October 2014 by Mike Zorab, but closed again just a few months later.

Back in the day... landlords of Pacha's, Collin Durnan and Daryle Walker.Back in the day... landlords of Pacha's, Collin Durnan and Daryle Walker.
Back in the day... landlords of Pacha's, Collin Durnan and Daryle Walker.

The boarded up, semi derelict pub was eventually put up for sale by its owners Star Pubs and Bars in August 2015, with a guide price of £200,000.

Things looked up for the future of the venue in November 2016 when brand new £1.2m plans were unveiled to convert the Grade II Listed property into a hotel, restaurant and bar.

Marine Drive Properties Ltd, based in Blackburn, submitted plans to Lancaster City Council to extend and refurbish the pub with the creation of second and third floor balconies facing out across the bay, and a three storey extension at the back.

But the proposal never came to fruition.

Inside the once popular Morecambe bar. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, LancasterInside the once popular Morecambe bar. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster
Inside the once popular Morecambe bar. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster
View the full property details from Fisher Wrathall Commercial here

Landlady Debbie Carter in the refurbished Queen's Hotel in Morecambe in 2013.Landlady Debbie Carter in the refurbished Queen's Hotel in Morecambe in 2013.
Landlady Debbie Carter in the refurbished Queen's Hotel in Morecambe in 2013.
Inside the boarded up Queens Hotel. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, LancasterInside the boarded up Queens Hotel. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster
Inside the boarded up Queens Hotel. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster
Mike Zorab, Debbie Carter, Gary McKenzie and Ben Knott at the Queens Hotel pub in 2014.Mike Zorab, Debbie Carter, Gary McKenzie and Ben Knott at the Queens Hotel pub in 2014.
Mike Zorab, Debbie Carter, Gary McKenzie and Ben Knott at the Queens Hotel pub in 2014.
Pacha's music bar in Morecambe before it closed in 1999.Pacha's music bar in Morecambe before it closed in 1999.
Pacha's music bar in Morecambe before it closed in 1999.
