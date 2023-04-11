£400k could buy you once popular Morecambe fun pub where scantily-clad staff used to dance on the bar
A prominent Morecambe building – which was once a thriving fun pub – remains on the market.
The Queens, which was built as a hotel in 1840, has had a long history as a pub and late night venue in Morecambe but has stood empty since 2015.
It is currently on the market with Fisher Wrathall Commercial of Lancaster for offers in the region of £400,000.
The Marine Road Central property was a popular late night music destination as Pacha’s in the 1980s and 90s, and was renowned for its scantily clad bar staff who would break off from serving drinks to dance on the bar.
After Pacha’s closed in 1999, it reinvented itself as Baroque, before becoming The Queens Hotel again and run by John Templeman, during the 2000s.
It was then taken over by Debbie Carter, who runs The Pier, and reopened in February 2013 after a £20,000 internal refurb.
It was re-launched as a late night venue in October 2014 by Mike Zorab, but closed again just a few months later.
The boarded up, semi derelict pub was eventually put up for sale by its owners Star Pubs and Bars in August 2015, with a guide price of £200,000.
Things looked up for the future of the venue in November 2016 when brand new £1.2m plans were unveiled to convert the Grade II Listed property into a hotel, restaurant and bar.
Marine Drive Properties Ltd, based in Blackburn, submitted plans to Lancaster City Council to extend and refurbish the pub with the creation of second and third floor balconies facing out across the bay, and a three storey extension at the back.
But the proposal never came to fruition.
View the full property details from Fisher Wrathall Commercial here