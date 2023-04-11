£595k price tag for iconic building on Morecambe promenade once frequented by Victoria Wood and used in TV drama, The Bay
A former cafe and hotel on Morecambe promenade with a few claims to fame is up for sale.
The Lubin on Marine Road Central can boast an interesting history including having been a coffee and tea shop, a first floor coffee bar and a hotel.
In its heyday, the property was regularly frequented by well known patrons including comedian Victoria Wood.
And more recently, it has been used by ITV as a film set for The Bay.
The Lubin is on the market with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN, for offers in the region of £595,000.
