Poundland announces opening date for its new 'bigger and better' Lancaster store
and live on Freeview channel 276
The British retailer will join the existing stores at Marketgate Shopping Centre, along with two new stores, Mountain Warehouse and Sushi Cat, which opened their doors last month.
Poundland will open its doors in the former New Look premises on Saturday November 11 – and will be introducing its value Pepco clothing to the city for the first time.
Sarah Harrison, centre manager at Marketgate, said: “We look forward to welcoming Poundland to Marketgate. This popular retailer will be a great addition to our centre.
"We’re really proud of our mix of national and independent stores, it emphasises our position as Lancaster’s community retail destination.”
The move from St Nicholas Arcades to the bigger unit at Marketgate Shopping Centre will allow Poundland to stock more products, including their range of clothing.
Store manager, Chris Yearley, said: "We are excited to bring you a bigger and better store in Lancaster. The new store’s size will mean there’s more of our amazing value under one roof across more categories than ever before.
“As well as homeware and household we will also have fresh and frozen food, alongside our produce – all designed so there is everything possible for your convenience shop all under one roof.
"And we are excited to bring our amazing value Pepco clothing to Lancaster for the very first time.
“We can’t wait to open the doors on Saturday November 11 to customers old and new – Lancaster, we love you."
To find out more about Marketgate Shopping Centre visit www.marketgatelancaster.co.uk