New restaurant opens its doors in Lancaster

A new Chinese restaurant has opened in Lancaster city centre.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:05 GMT
Napoleons in New Street welcomed customers for the first time on Saturday at the former Lawson’s toy shop, renowned for its real Rocking Horse sign.

The restaurant opened to a grand fanfare with a colourful performance outside the eaterie by the Manchester ChiMo KungFu & Lion Dance.

Hanging Basket florists of Brock Street got involved in the launch too by creating special floral displays which were lined up outside the restaurant on opening day.

The new Napoleons Chinese restaurant in New Street, Lancaster. Picture: Josh BrandwoodThe new Napoleons Chinese restaurant in New Street, Lancaster. Picture: Josh Brandwood
The new Napoleons Chinese restaurant in New Street, Lancaster. Picture: Josh Brandwood

The famous Rocking Horse sign hanging over the premises was removed in 2014 and lovingly restored before being reinstated 14 months later above what was then the Wibbly Wobbly Burger Bar.

The shop then became the home of The Rocking Horse Fusion Chinese Cuisine.

Thank you to Josh Brandwood for his picture of the new Napoleons.

