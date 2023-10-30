A new Chinese restaurant has opened in Lancaster city centre.

Napoleons in New Street welcomed customers for the first time on Saturday at the former Lawson’s toy shop, renowned for its real Rocking Horse sign.

The restaurant opened to a grand fanfare with a colourful performance outside the eaterie by the Manchester ChiMo KungFu & Lion Dance.

Hanging Basket florists of Brock Street got involved in the launch too by creating special floral displays which were lined up outside the restaurant on opening day.

The new Napoleons Chinese restaurant in New Street, Lancaster. Picture: Josh Brandwood

The famous Rocking Horse sign hanging over the premises was removed in 2014 and lovingly restored before being reinstated 14 months later above what was then the Wibbly Wobbly Burger Bar.

The shop then became the home of The Rocking Horse Fusion Chinese Cuisine.